Ayeza rocks a workout look in style

The talented star Ayeza Khan once again proved that she is a true style icon. Even her simple workout look is the goal. Her recent clicks made fans swoon over her effortless charm. Ayeza Khan is one of the actresses who does not need any kind of introduction. From her versatile acting to her adorable family, she is loved by everyone. The starlet has made her name from many top hit serials like Mere Pass Tum Ho, Pyaray Afzal, Laapata, and Chupke Chupke. She is also one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan on Instagram with more than 11 million followers. The Adhori Aurat star is also known for her timeless beauty. Many brands endorse her to make their products and collection stand out. We can see her collaborating with various designers and fashion brands for their upcoming collections. The starlet can carry any look be it a dazzling eastern attire or chic western outfit she rocks even in her simplest looks. Recently the star shared her workout regime with her fans and followers on her social media account donning an athleisure outfit.













