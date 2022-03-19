‘First time’ no one buying or selling votes: Shujaat

With the government alleging that the opposition is involved in horse-trading ahead of the no-confidence motion, PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain says ‘this is the first no-trust move in which no one is buying or selling votes’. In a statement, Shujaat said he had been observing it in the media that bundles of notes were being distributed in the Sindh House ahead of the no-confidence motion and even Prime Minister Imran Khan had mentioned it. He said media reports about distribution of money was nothing but propaganda. “This is the first no-confidence motion in which no one is buying or selling votes; this is just propaganda,” said Shujaat. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had claimed a day earlier that the Sindh House in Islamabad, “is currently the centre of horse-trading,” while accusing the opposition of buying the votes of MNAs, says a news report.

He had alleged that there were “reports of huge sums of money being shifted to the Sindh House,” adding that the PPP had deputed police outside it to accommodate people there.

Following the claims, the Sindh House had become the centre of attention, with PTI MNA Raja Riaz, who’s residing there, claiming that 24 lawmakers were staying at the lodge.

The claims made by the minister and Riaz pushed the PTI workers in Islamabad to stage a sit-in outside the Sindh House.

While the protest started off peacefully at the beginning, it soon took a violent turn as demonstrators broke the gate open and stormed inside the Sindh House. The incident happened despite the presence of a heavy contingent of police outside the lodge.

The PML-Q leader said the government always tries to stop public gatherings and it was the “first time” that the opposition and the government were holding rallies on the same issue. The opposition is insisting on holding public gatherings due to the government’s announcement.

“[I am] appealing once again that the opposition and the government delay their public gatherings,” said the PML-Q leader. “If someone dies or gets killed, then everyone will regret it,” he added.