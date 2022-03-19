PM has lost support of majority: Fazl

JUI-F Amir and PDM President Fazlur Rehman Friday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no authority to impose emergency or governor’s rule in Sindh, as he had lost support of the majority. Referring to senior appointments and transfers by the government, Fazl said after the no-trust motion, any transfer or appointment by the premier or the government would be unconstitutional. He further said any kind of posting, appointment or withdrawal by the premier would be considered wrong and would also be resisted. The JUI-F chief’s remarks come after PM Imran assigned his principal secretary Azam Khan as the executive director of World Bank, which Fazl claimed was a clear example of “nepotism” and that Azam had been ‘involved in both good and bad deeds’. Imran assigned Azam as the executive director of the World Bank for a term of four years by short-circuiting a process that requires interviews and tests of candidates. A media report quoting sources said the summary to appoint Azam to the World Bank was prepared in the office of the economic affairs secretary and the wing concerned was not involved in the process.













