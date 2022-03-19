Bilawal dares PM to impose governor’s rule

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday warned the federal government of response if it imposed the governor’s rule in Sindh.

“If you have the guts, then impose the governor’s rule, Imran Khan! Don’t delay it, impose it today,” Bilawal dared the PM as the political tensions rise in the country with the vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. “InshaAllah, all of us will come to Islamabad and respond,” the PPP chairman said. However, Imran Khan ruled out imposing the governor’s rule in Sindh but decided to move the Supreme Court against the disgruntled members of the ruling PTI, says a media report. Chairing the PTI’s political committee on Friday, Imran vowed to fight the opposition and was confident of failure of the no-confidence motion against him. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had a day earlier proposed the premier to take steps in order to stop ‘horse-trading’ taking place at the Sindh House. During the meeting, majority of the participants opposed the move after the interior minister presented a summary in this regard.

“Only two federal ministers backed the idea,” sources said. The PM, however, issued directives to deliberate further on the issue, saying the situation will deteriorate further by imposing the governor’s rule.

The Sindh House grabbed the spotlight after it was revealed on Thursday that around 24 PTI MNAs had been staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad – and some of them had publicly announced to go against the party. In a press conference after the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said all the disgruntled PTI MPs who had sought refuge in Sindh House ahead of the no-confidence motion should return and assured that no action will be taken against them.