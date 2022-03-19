PM needs to resign and go home now

Soon after angry activists of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad to protest against dissident lawmakers, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz urged the government to resign and go home “if it had any sense of shame left”. “You cannot save the government, God willing, but if you have any shame left then save it and leave,” Maryam wrote on her official Twitter handle in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan. “You are not an elected government which can take a stand so you have opted for hooliganism but that will also backfire,” she added. Noor Alam Khan, dissident PTI lawmaker present in the Sindh House, shared a screenshot of WhatsApp messages on his official Twitter handle, saying that he had been receiving threats. “Receiving threats telling me what we did with Benazir Bhutto shaheed and Bashir Bilour shaheed will do with you and your three sons,” Noor said, adding that he has saved numbers from where the threats were coming and the present leadership will be responsible if anything happens to him.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the vicinity of Sindh House is a “very sensitive location” because residences of important personalities including chief justice are also located in the same area.

“The PPP and the PML-N should shift the turncoats somewhere else, otherwise this spectacle will remain to continue for an entire month,” he added.

Later in another tweet, Fawad asked the opposition parties to respect the people’s mandate and refrain from playing with their sentiments.

The public anger would have to be faced if the Sindh House was made another “Changa Manga”, he added.