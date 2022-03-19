Court adjourns Ramzan Sugar Mills case hearing till April 2

An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till April 2. Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked. A counsel for Shehbaz Sharif submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day as he was busy in Islamabad. Advocate Rao Aurangzaib advanced arguments on acquittal applications of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, during the proceedings.













