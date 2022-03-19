Conflict in ‘no-one’s interest’: Xi to Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said conflicts between states were “in no-one’s interest”, adding Beijing and Washington should “shoulder” responsibility for world peace during a call with his US counterpart Joe Biden, Chinese state TV reported.

“State-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities,” broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying. “Peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to have taken centre stage during the call between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies – their fourth since Biden was elected last year. Biden has marshalled a resolute Western alliance against Russia, spearheading a barrage of sanctions against Moscow while also providing military support to the Ukrainian resistance. “The international situation has undergone new and significant changes” since the duo’s last call in November, Xi said, according to CCTV. “The theme of an era of peaceful development is facing severe challenges, and the world is neither very peaceful nor secure,” Xi said, adding the Ukraine crisis “is not something we want to see”. China and the US should “shoulder our due international responsibilities, and put forth efforts for world peace and tranquillity,” he added. The 1:50 hour-long phone call ended at 10:53 am in Washington (1453 GMT), the White House said. State broadcaster CCTV reported Xi saying during the call that “state-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities.” China and the United States should “shoulder international responsibilities,” Xi was quoted as saying, as well as declaring that “peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community.”