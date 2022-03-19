Notorious politics of ‘Murree & Changa Manga’ will not work: Buzdar

More than 25 parliamentarians, including that of PPP and PMLN, called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday. They expressed their trust over PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar and condemned horse-trading efforts by the opposition.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the opposition was playing with fire. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s interest was put at stake. We would thwart any conspiracy against the government and the notorious politics of ‘Changa Manga’ and ‘Murree’ would not work, he added. The nation stands with their ‘captain’ and defeat is the destiny of the opponents, he emphasised. The opposition has ruined its standing by honouring the money instead of respecting the sanctity of the vote.

The CM noted that the nation has unanimously rejected the undemocratic and immoral acts of the opposition. Every tactic of the opposition would be fully countered; he said and made it clear that any attempt to create political unrest would be detrimental to the opposition. The nation firmly stands with PM Imran Khan, he added.

He lamented that conspiracies were being hatched against the PTI-led government from day one. The nefarious intentions of the opposition have been exposed and the government would respond to every tactic of the opposition. The opposition has corrupted politics through horse-trading, he noted. The CM termed parliamentarians as his companions and repeated that the honor of the elected representatives was his honor. Attempts by the opposition to divide the nation have failed miserably as people couldn’t be fooled by the corrupt, he argued.

Usman Buzdar said that the global respect enjoyed by PM Imran Khan is a sign of a true leader as people are standing with him. Meanwhile, the opposition wants to achieve its targets by spreading anarchy, he remarked. The world would witness what is going to happen with the opposition. The country has taken off for development but this was unacceptable to the opposition and it wants to contain the composite development by spreading chaos in the country, he regretted. The PTI was ready to counter the opposition on all fronts as it had taken a shameful step by indulging in horse-trading, he stated.

The nation condemns the undemocratic move of the opposition which has also done horse-trading earlier, he said. The government would fully respond to undemocratic steps; he announced and added that the obstructionists wouldn’t get anything.

Every mafia would be fully countered under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he repeated. No attempt of the defeated elements would be successful and the conspirators would be deflated. We would continue to remain united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, the CM concluded.

Provincial Ministers Murad Raas, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Riaz Fatyana MNA, PPP MPA Raees Nabil Ahmed, PMLN MPA Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, MPAs Rai Zahoor, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Chaudhry Masood Ahmed, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Sumaira Ahmed, Latasib Satti, Pir Mukhtar, Mohiuddin Khosa, Samiullah Chaudhry, Syed Raza Bukhari and others met with the CM. PTI leader Owais Dareshk also called on CM to discuss different matters.

Raees Nabil Ahmed and Mian Jalil Sharqpuri thanked CM for his personal interest in resolving the issues of their constituencies. They reiterated their full confidence in CM’S leadership, adding that the CM has always solved their problems.

?Provincial Minister Murad Raas said that the dual faces of the opposition leaders have been exposed to the public. The nation would witness the fate of thieves and robbers, he added.

The struggle against certified looters would continue under the leadership of PM Imran Khan who would not bow down, nor would he allow the nation to bow down, he concluded. Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present.