Elite Force vanguard of Punjab: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Elite Force is the vanguard of Punjab Police whose veterans are fully capable of carrying out the most difficult operations successfully. IG Punjab said that the elite force personnel have enhanced the prestige of the Punjab Police by sacrificing their lives along with blood and sweat in the performance of their duties. Therefore, Elite force personnel are selected to carry out high profile operations and duties.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the elite force personnel have made their unique position in the security forces due to their good work, positive attitude and dedication to the profession. Similarly, alongwith updating providing elite force with modern requirements for professional skills, it’s strength is also being increased. IG Punjab said that the officials of Elite Force have been provided state-of-the-art professional training in the best environment under the supervision of expert instructors.

He directed the personnel of Elite Force to perform their duties with utmost honesty and discipline and continue to thwart the nefarious intentions of the terrorists who were disturbing the peace of the society. IG Punjab congratulated the elite force on its 25th anniversary and urged to perform their duties under the spirit of patriotism. IG Punjab expressed these views while addressing to officers and officials at 23rd basic elite course passing out parade as a Chief Guest .

Commandant Elite Training School Lt. Col. Naveed Waqas told IG Punjab that 630 police personnel from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan have successfully completed the 23rd Basic Elite Course. Among those who passed out were 583 Punjab Police personnel and 47 Gilgit-Baltistan Police personnel.

Commandant Elite Training School Lt. Col. Naveed Waqas said that those who have completed the course include 8 sub-inspectors, 17 ASIs, 6 head constables and 599 constables who have been provided advanced professional elite training over a period of 24 weeks.

They are fully prepared to face any challenge and difficulty. During the passing out parade, the personnel demonstrated the practices and skills acquired during the training. During passing out parade, the trainees demonstrated firing techniques, fighting ,martial arts and thwarting terrorist attacks. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan distributed prizes among the best performing personnel during the training course.

On the occasion of the passing out parade, the soldiers of Elite Force took an oath to sacrifice their lives for the protection of life, property and citizens and holy land whereas Elite personnel paid salutations to IG Punjab. The passing out parade was attended by Commandant Elite Training School Lt. Col. Naveed Waqas, CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Welfare, DIGs, AIGs and other officers.