Japanese-funded project for persons with disabilities inaugurated

A grassroots grant assistance project for construction of a special education self-support training center for persons with disabilities in Lahore, funded by the Government of Japan, was inaugurated on Friday. The Government of Japan had provided a US$74,173 grant (equivalent to around PKR 13 million ) to Milestone Society for the Special Persons, a local NGO working for spreading awareness and accessibility for persons with disabilities, for implementing the project.

At the inauguration ceremony, H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan congratulated the organization for completing the project in a professional way. He also showed great appreciation for its staff members who work wholeheartedly as a team for encouraging persons with disabilities to be independent and take an active part in community. Mr. Muhammad Shafiq Ur Rehman, President of Milestone, while speaking on the occasion thanked the people of Japan for the well-equipped facility and expressed his hope that the training programs conducted at this self-support training center will contribute more to promoting independence and employability of persons with disabilities. The Government of Japan will continue to provide flexible and timely support to improve the social well-being of the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level in cooperation with local organizations.