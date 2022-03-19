Turbat University holds first international multi-disciplinary conference

The two days long first International Multidisciplinary Conference on “Sustainable Development Goals: Avenue for Knowledge and Research Collaboration” concluded here on Friday. The conference was organized by University of Turbat (UoT) at its Law Faculty in collaboration with Higher Education Commission, Virtual University of Pakistan, University of Sialkot, Project Pakistan and Balochistan Bar Council.

Lt. General Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Corps Quetta and Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Senior Judge of Balochistan High Court were the chief guests of the closing and inaugural session of the conference respectively.

Addressing on the occasion, Lt. General Sarfraz Ali said that organizing such conferences were very significant in uplifting the society and the role of teacher was very instrumental for mentoring the students. He said that Turbat University achieved many successes in a small time. He assured his full support for further progress of the University and Law College.

Addressing the inaugural session, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar said, we should educate our youth in line with the demand of modern time instead of traditional system of education. The people of Balochistan are patriotic, caring and pro education, he added.

Congratulating the UoT’s Vice Chancellor and his team for the completion of Law College building, Justice Hashim Kakar said that the establishment of Law College at Turbat and construction of its building in record period with quality would not have been possible without the cooperation and interest of Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, former Chief Minister of Balochistan and Shaheed Tariq Zehri, ex Deputy Commissioner of Ketch.

Addressing the conference, Vice Chancellor UoT Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad said that it was a historical moment for the University to host first international conference in which the academicians and research scholars across the country and abroad presented their latest research works. He emphasized that researchers should find out the solutions of the problems faced by the University in connection with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He thanked Justice Hashim Kakar for his interest and support in the establishment of a Law College at Turbat.

Dr. Saeed Ul Hassan Chishti, VC Sialkot University said that the people of this region were very lucky to have a good institution of higher learning in the form of Turbat University.

Dr. Chishti said that the students of Turbat University were very intelligent and had the potential to contribute in national development. He congratulated the Vice Chancellor and his team for organizing this conference at the University.

Dr. Abdul Khaliq Jan, VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sherringal KP said, we are living in the era of challenges and this conference is expected to come out with the solution of prevailing issues regarding SDGs. He said we are in collaboration to working with Turbat University in different fields of mutual interest. Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan, Dean, Faculty of Legal Education and Chair of the conference welcomed and thanked the scholars, scientists, engineers and guests for participating in the conference.