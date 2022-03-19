Buddhist monks visit KP museum

Buddhist monks and nuns from Malaysia,Indonesia and China on Friday visited Peshawar Museum and were excited to see the well preserved Museum with rich cultural collection.

Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP was working to launch this province as a hub of religious tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is renowned for its natural beauty historical sites and cultural resources KP is committed to keep the tourists destinations environment clean,said a press release issued here.

A Malaysian delegation also along with scholars from Taxila Institute of Asian Civilization visited the world heritage site Julian Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP official briefed them regarding the historical and archeological importance of the site and on the conservation work done so far and ongoing processes about the upcoming development projects the Malaysian delegation praised the Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP government efforts towards the promotion of religious and heritage tourism in the province.