UN warns of ‘extremely dire’ situation in east Ukraine

The UN warned Friday that humanitarian needs are becoming ever more urgent across war-ravaged eastern Ukraine, with a potentially fatal lack of food, water and medicines in besieged cities. “The humanitarian situation in cities such as Mariupol and Sumy is extremely dire,” Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesman for the UN refugee agency, told reporters via video link from Poland. Residents in those two cities, he warned, are “facing critical and potentially fatal shortages of food, water and medicines.” Since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, several cities in the east — from Sumy in the north to Mariupol in the south — have been effectively besieged, cut off and faced near-constant attack. Local officials in Mariupol say more than 2,000 people have died in indiscriminate shelling, and 80 percent of its housing has been destroyed. UNHCR says more than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine in the three weeks of war, with millions more displaced internally. Across Ukraine, 13 million people need humanitarian assistance, it said. Needs are also surging in a number of cities. Saltmarsh pointed out that authorities in Odessa in the southwest had appealed for food assistance to cover 450,000 people there, as well as medicines.













