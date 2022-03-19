Liberal young flee to Turkey’s ‘Little Russia’

In a dark stairwell in Istanbul, Alex, Micha and Nigina wait for keys to a temporary flat. When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, the three young Russians left their country behind for Turkey. Thousands of others have followed, many paying exorbitant airfares to reach one of the last accessible destinations as Western sanctions tighten.

For now the friends have found a place to live in the upscale Istanbul neighbourhood of Nisantasi so beloved of Turkish writer OrhanPamuk, but their future is uncertain. “We are not the kind of people who flee their country lightly just because we saw a small problem,” said NiginaBeroeva, a 38-year-old documentary filmmaker and journalist.

“I have no plan, no life project,” she told AFP. “Leaving was really emotional.” It is not the first time a Russian exodus has found a haven on the banks of the Bosphorus. Hundreds of thousands of White Russian aristocrats and army officers fled for their lives to Istanbul a century ago after their defeat by the Bolsheviks.

The new arrivals are young and educated — designers, tech developers, journalists and actors. Many feared being conscripted into the army and fled before the borders closed.

Others were worried by a new law which threatens 15 years in jail for spreading “fake news” about the army.

“I am a refugee for the second time,” said Beroeva, who packed a small turquoise suitcase and abandoned her life in Moscow on the day the new law was passed.

Her family fled war in Tajikistan when she was 10.

Beroeva is weighing moving to ex-Soviet Armenia, Georgia or even Kazakhstan when her two-month Turkish visa expires. “It is mainly young people from cities who left,” said Artur, a 24-year-old actor.