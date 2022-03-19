Another Tactic

There wasn’t much that PM Khan could achieve by slamming the leading opposition leaders as “Showbaz Sharif, Diesel and Dakoo,” which automatically paved the grounds for yet another stage management.

And as “conscious calling” is busy knocking over the house of cards, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has unveiled a grand scheme: wave a red flag to the higher judiciary.

Sitting upright against the irresistible power bargains might not have helped Islamabad hold on to its position for long, but did make an incredible optics proposition. For, a country so used to political gimmicks was bound to be smitten by a leader refusing to compromise on his principles, no matter how prickly his predicament may be. However, from what little beans have been unsavouringly spilt by the official mouthpieces, the boss has managed to keep his head buried in the sand despite groundbreaking revelations all around him.

Amid governor raj murmurs and the usual “ghaddar” flag-raising, those at the helm have conveniently forgotten their share of dirty deals. If their stalwart is allowed the liberty to go on a chase for independent candidates far and wide, what twisted logic explains the hullaballoo against the joining of the forces in Sindh House. Everything may seem lost at the moment but not reading the room can lead to an even southward turn.

Now, asking all camps to let the democracy be the guiding star does not, in any manner, suggest not picking up their pieces or stepping in the arena unprepared. But then again, neither would picking up a heavy briefcase like a salesman and knock on every other door on the road.

Better take a moment or three to choose the holy of holies in this war of the worlds. The air could not get any heavier and to indulge in delaying tactics is akin to playing with fire. With the money games getting louder and louder, it might be–as has been the norm–down to Pakistan’s judiciary to knock sanity into some top dogs. *