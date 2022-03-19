OIC Summit Unnerves India

Quite unsurprisingly, New Delhi has all of a sudden become unnerved with the invitation extended to All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from the Organisation of Islamic Countries’ Council of Foreign Ministers for the meeting due in Islamabad next week. This is going to be the 48th session of the CFM, and foreign ministers of as many as 48 countries have confirmed their participation while the Chinese foreign minister has also been invited as a special guest. India is (as it always has been) worried about the spotlight–that too, hard–on its human rights violations and even war crimes in the disputed and illegally occupied Kashmir valley. That nobody will able to disagree with the compelling evidence that Islamabad is going to lay before them is a definite cross to bear and largely explains the fuss India is busy making about the APHC’s participation as some sort of violation of its internal matters.

To give credit where it is due, Islamabad has handled this matter with a lot more finesse and maturity over the last few years than before. Slowly but surely, it has got the international community to at least partially overcome its complete inability to call India out when it comes to Kashmir. Pakistan has also taken the lead among Muslim countries in the global effort to confront growing Islamophobia, especially in powerful western countries. And the result, with the UN declaring March 15 as the international day to combat Islamophobia, is for everybody to see.

Pakistan as a whole–regardless of political affiliations–treats these matters with the utmost seriousness, which can be seen by the fact that the intense political battle underway will take a willing and welcome break from the fight to let the OIC summit proceed smoothly. And as evidence mounts of India’s crimes in the region, the day is not far when more countries, even the UN, will demand answers. Only then would New Delhi be forced to unmount the holier-than-everyone horse and come clean about its oppressive machinery. The winds of change that have started blowing, thanks to Pakistan, will not stop because of India’s protests about Kashmiri leaders attending important summits. *