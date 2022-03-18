Fawad asks opposition to respect people’s mandate

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday asked the opposition parties to respect the people’s mandate and refrain from playing with their sentiments.

He, in a tweet, said the public anger would have to be faced if the Sindh House was made another ‘Changa Manga’. As regards the gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s workers at the Sindh House, he said as soon as the incident came into the knowledge of the party leadership, Secretary-General Asad Umar urged them to leave the place and show patience and tolerance.