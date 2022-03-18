Pak envoy meets with head of Marketing of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holding

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a virtual meeting with Ms. Zeng Wandong, Head of International Marketing of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited. He was accompanied by the Embassy’s economic team. Pakistan’s Consul-general in Guangzhou also attended the meeting.

In his remarks, the Ambassador noted with satisfaction the robust cooperation between Pakistan and China during the Covid-19 pandemic. Highlighting the key features of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector including traditional medicine, he underlined the potential of the Pakistani market for overseas investors. The Ambassador also assured the company of Pakistan’s support for all Chinese enterprises working in Pakistan.

Ms. Zeng briefed the Ambassador on key focus areas of her company, and expressed the keen desire of the enterprise to engage with Pakistan. She also underlined interest in introducing Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to Pakistan. Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd is the largest pharmaceutical company in China.