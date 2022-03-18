Court records statements of two witnesses in Sialkot lynching case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday recorded statements of two more prosecution witnesses in the case of lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot.

ATC Judge Natasha Naseem conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court adjourned further hearing till Saturday, and summoned more witnesses for recording statements. So far 34 out of 40 witnesses have recorded their statements. A mob in Sialkot had tortured Priyantha Kumara to death over blasphemy allegations on Dec 3, 2021.

The court had indicted 89 accused in the case on March 12, after filing of challans by the prosecution. The prosecution, in its challan, included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence.