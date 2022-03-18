City School holds Long Service Awards 2022

The City School organised Long Service Awards 2022, held at The Marriott, Islamabad, on Saturday 12th March 2022. The event was organised for recognising and appreciating the ongoing committed performance and determination of the teachers, management & administrative staff who have played a pivotal role in establishing The City School as a global brand and extending its footprint to six countries across the globe.

Employees with services of more than 10, 15, 20 & 25 years for the organisation were awarded certificates and trophies by Mr Shahzad Muhammad Khan – Group Chief Operating Officer, and Mr Raza Hasnain – Regional Director, Northern Region.

Mr Shahzad – Group Chief Operating Officer, said, ‘Loyal and dedicated employees are the foundation to any successful organisation. We at The City School are lucky to have hundreds of such dedicated employees who have helped build the educational legacy of The City School for the past 44 years. This event marks a milestone in The City School’s history, and we are glad to host an event that honours employees who have served us for over a decade.