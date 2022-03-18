Accountability court award 4-year rigorous imprisonment to two fraudsters

MULTAN: Accountability court Multan on Friday awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine on two accused of a private company on charge of depriving people of their hard earned money through fraud schemes.

Accused Anjum and Abdul Sattar had opened a company titled Falcon Traders (Multi Services) Bahawalnagar in 2012-13 and received money from people as Down Payment in the name of a car scheme and some other schemes.

They, however, embezzled the amount following which National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan started investigations and filed a reference 45M in 2016 against the accused in the accountability court.

On Friday, the court announced its verdict and convicted the two accused. A third accused, Sajid alias Muhammad Fayyaz, was given the benefit of doubt and was acquitted.