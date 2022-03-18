Measure afoot to facilitate residents during Ramazan

PESHAWAR: The district administration Peshawar is taking solid steps to facilitate and extend relief to the residents during the holy month of Ramazan by providing them quality food goods at affordable prices.

In this regard, on the direction of Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud, Ramazan facility centres have been set up at 17 different places, offering edible items at discounted rates.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan inaugurated the scheme by inaugurating a Ramzan Convenience Counter at Mushtaq Tea Store in Hashtnagri area.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the purpose of the scheme was to extend relief to people by ensuring supply of affordable and quality food items.

Officers of the district administration will be inspecting these points including other bazaars in Peshawar to ensure that people could get edible goods at prescribed rates.