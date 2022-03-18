Undemocratic tactics being used to overthrow govt: Minister

MUZAFFARGARH: Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabbir Ali Qureshi said undemocratic tactics were being used to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

But defeat was the opposition’s destiny, he said after inaugurating the up-graded Rural Health Center here on Friday.

He said the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team have pushed opposition on the defensive position. He hoped that the opposition doesn’t succeed in its nefarious design despite following unethical practices. The minister also recalled that he had promised to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of Daira-e-Din Panah at a cost of Rs 90 million. There was a demand for construction of a funeral home here and work on it would be started soon, he said.