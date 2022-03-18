Warmer temperature expected in coming days: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted an unusual sharp rise in temperature across the country that may cause hazard to standing crops and high pollen count in coming days amid high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

Farmers need to water their fields accordingly as dry weather and the expected heatwave has prompted water stress to standing crops, vegetables and orchards, said PMD the other day which was expecting early harvest of wheat in Upper Sindh and South Punjab.

Amid the prevailing high pressure in the atmosphere, PMD advised dwellers of Islamabad and Lahore to avoid sunlight exposure as unusual rise in temperatures caused high pollen concentration.

Pollen that generally originates after the natural process of revival of flowers and green cover in Spring season was expected to attain its peak in the current week of March and expected to end by the mid of April, said the official sources of the Met Office.

It said, pollen concentration increased gradually with the onset of spring season and attained its full peak in full blossom. Department was monitoring the pollen count throughout the year as pollen monitoring devices were installed in F-8, E-8, F-10 and G-6 sectors of Islamabad.

The official said eight plants species which include Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria caused pollen in Islamabad out of which Paper Mulberry’s share stands at 97 percent of total pollen and its concentration gained extreme limits of about 40,000 per cubic meter of air at the apex of full blossom.

“Sharp increase of pollen in Islamabad caused serious diseases of respiratory system and asthma. Public may contact at 051-9250334, 051-9250364, 051-9250369 or email at pollen@pmd.gov.pk for related information and queries regarding pollen count,” the PMD official noted.