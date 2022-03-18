ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday a law existed for those parliamentarians who decided to quit a party and join another due to any reason.

In a tweet, he said that according to Article 63-1A, the vote of the members quitting a party would not be counted in the no-trust move after the letter of the party chief to the speaker for disqualification of the dissidents.

آرٹیکل 63 ون اے کے مطابق اگر کوئی ممبر پارٹی چھوڑتا یا دوسری جماعت جوائن کرتا ہے تو سپیکر کو پارٹی سربراہ کے خط کے بعد انکا ووٹ شمار نہیں ہوگا۔ ان لوگوں نے تو خود کہہ دیا ہے انہوں نے پارٹی چھوڑ دی ہے لہذا اب ان کیخلاف کارروائی ہوگی اور انکی نااہلی بھی تاحیات ہوگی۔@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/RP6ZHEo5gO — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) March 18, 2022

Some members themselves have said about leaving the party, Chaudhry Fawad said, vowing to take action against such MNAs and their disqualification would be for the lifetime.

The minister stated that Sindh’s chief minister had sent the public money which was meant for the welfare of the poor people to buy legislators’ conscience.

Clean drinking water was not available in Sindh, the health system was in dilapidated condition, but Sindh rulers were engaged in horse-trading.

The government had the resources, it was easy for it to purchase the conscience of the members, he added

When the no-confidence motion against Benazir Bhutto was tabled, the movement was thwarted by using official resources, he remarked.