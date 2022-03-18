Imran Khan standing firm: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing firm on his principles and for the self-determination of the country.

Shedding light on the ongoing circumstances in the country between the government and opposition, he in his tweet said, “Whatever is happening today had to happen. I knew this three years ago that these thieves (opposition) can’t see the Captain (Khan) in power.

جو آج ہو رہا ہے یہ تو ہونا تھا۔3سال پہلے سے پتہ تھا کہ یہ چور کپتان کا اقتدار برداشت نہیں کر سکیں گے۔کوئی بے وفائی کرنے کی کئی وجوہات اور بہانے بتائے گا تو کوئی دغابازی کاکوئی بہانہ تراشے گا۔ لیکن اصل بات خان کا اصولوں اور پاکستان کی خودداری پر کھڑے رہنا ہے۔ اور خان کھڑا رہے گا — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 18, 2022

He said some were giving excuses of unfaithfulness while some of betraying. “But the real thing is that Khan will stand firm on his principles and for Pakistan’s self-determination,” he said.