Opposition’s horse trading exposed: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be successful in the no-confidence motion and deplored horse-trading on the part of the opposition.

He expressed these views during meetings with more than 20 national and provincial assembly members including Punjab Ministers and PPP MPA Raees Nabeel Ahmed here at the chief minister’s office.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the political situations and ongoing development projects in their respective constituencies came under discussion.

Parliamentarians expressed their complete confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister vowed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was united and would remain so under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He maintained that the nation had witnessed the dual face of those holding horse-trading markets, adding that the game of opposition was over.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that applicable recommendations of assembly members would be implemented, adding that success was not possible without including women in the journey of progress.

He said that PTI public meeting at the D-Chowk would prove to be a game-changer and no role of opposition was seen in the future politics, asserting that those creating political anarchy would get dispersed and disappointed soon.

Usman Buzdar praised that the understanding and wisdom of Prime Minister Imran Khan could not compete and political pygmies were not capable to achieve such a political milestone like him.

He appreciated that Prime Minister Imran Khan made the nation learn to live with respect and dignity. “Defeat in the no-confidence motion is predestined for the opposition and they do not enjoy public support at any level”, he added.

He denounced that the opposition was trying to create political chaos and unrest for the sake of attaining their vested interests, adding that holding horse-trading markets on the part of the opposition was an undemocratic step.

He praised that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a brave and courageous leader, adding that the masses had given five years mandates to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He stated that the negative narrative of the opposition was rejected earlier by the people and would meet with the same fate now.

He disclosed that PTI was expeditiously taking forward its mission to do public service without caring for the criticism of its opponents.

On the occasion, Parliamentarians appreciated the services of the Chief Minister in the province and praised that Usman Buzdar had fulfilled his due right to serve the masses of Punjab.

They appreciated that CM Usman Buzdar was serving the masses with devotion and held the appreciable vision to ensure equal progress in the province.

They expressed their complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Those who met CM were Provincial Ministers Hamid Yar Hiraj, Asad Khokhar, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, MNAs Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Asma Qadeer, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, MPAs Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Amir Anayat Shahani, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Sumera Ahmed, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Umer Tanvir, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Ijaz Hussain, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, Raza Hussain Bukhari and others.