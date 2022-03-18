Mrs Nuzhat Kamran passes away after brief illness

MIRPUR (AJK): Illustrious academician and one of the founders head of this lake city’s first private sector Mirpur Public School Mrs. Nuzhat Kamran passed away after a brief illness. She was 65.

She breathed her last Thursday morning at Kalsoom International Hospital in Islamabad where she was admitted a few days ago for surgery but could not survive due to bad cardiac condition, family sources said.

The funeral prayer will be offered on March 18 at 2 pm at Markazi Eidgah graveyard, Sector F/1 in Mirpur city.

She is survived by her husband Kamran Malik, a son, and two daughters.

Mrs. Kamran was the successor head of Mirpur Public School, popularly known as KG School, established in 1962 at old Mirpur by her mother Ms.Humaira, after the demise of her mother about 03 decades ago.

It was the first private sector school dispensing quality education in the ancient Mirpur city, which by now has gone under Mangla dam waters.

The School, which produced hundreds of quality future architects of the nation’s emerging leading personalities in all professional fields, was shifted to its existing new Mirpur after the construction of the Mangla Dam in 1967.

After the death of Ms. Humaira in 1979, the administration of the school was taken over by Mrs. Nuzhat Kamran who elevated the school from middle to Secondary Education level.

Late Mrs. Kamran successfully carried on the legacy of her illustrious mother and continued imparting quality education to a series of generations of students of Mirpur and the areas in its outskirts.