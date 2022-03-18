Petrochemical policy on the cards to attract investment: BoI chief

State Minister and Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan has said that a new petrochemical policy is being formulated which will open new vistas of investment for foreigners.

The BoI chairman said this while addressing the ‘Pak-Austria Investors Meet-up’ on Thursday. Advisor to the PM on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Vice President of Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Carmen Goby and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg were keynote speakers at the event.

Elaborating on Pakistan’s potential in petroleum and energy, Ahsan said that Pakistan is blessed with one of the world’s best locations for solar power and wind power generation and some foreign companies are already successfully working in these areas. He shared that BoI, being the apex promotion agency of Pakistan is mandated to facilitate industrialisation, materialise export potential, encourage diversification in knowledge-based sectors, and enhance a new level of global economic connectivity through effective policy advocacy, investment promotion and facilitation.

He assured of his assistance to the Austrian investors and said that he is positive that B2B discussions will facilitate cooperation in engineering and energy sectors between Pakistani and Austrian businessmen and serve as a fruitful platform for matchmaking and hand-holding of Austrian companies with their Pakistani counterparts.

Ahsan stressed that Pakistani and Austrian business communities have always enjoyed fraternal bilateral relations. Austria has been an important development partner and there is a need to further strengthen business and investment relations to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes by focusing on regular exchange of trade & investment delegations to explore all untapped areas of potential cooperation.

The BoI chairman underscored that despite promising potential for bilateral economic engagements, investment cooperation has reduced over the years. Hence it is time to focus on business to business (B2B) interactions, especially in sectors such as energy, railways, engineering, construction, information technology and tourism sectors, he added.

Advisor to PM on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood briefed the audience about Pakistan’s liberal investment regime in detail. He shared that the performance in large-scale manufacturing, construction and export sectors of Pakistan is encouraging.

He further informed the potential Austrian investors about incentives in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with an overall objective to accomplish economic and industrial development goals. He welcomed Austrian investors to the Pakistani market and discussed opportunities available in Pakistan’s textile, engineering and energy sectors.

He stressed that there are immense opportunities for collaboration in the areas such as sugar production, beverages and milk products, plastics, synthetic filaments, made-up textile goods, clothing and accessories, leather goods, shoes and cotton, etc, and assured the investors of full support from the government of Pakistan.

Business delegation from Austria and notable members from Pakistan’s private sector also participated in the event. Presentations were delivered by public departments to highlight the visiting investors on government policies and incentives.