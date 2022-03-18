PSX sheds 168 points in low-volume, range-bound session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish in a low-volume and range-bound session on Thursday amid political uncertainty, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 168.46 points (-0.38 percent) to close at 43,807.23 points.

The PSX opened on a positive note and crossed the 44,000-point psychological level within 15 minutes; however, later the market started crawling downwards due to lack of major triggers and trading activity and this downward activity continued slowly throughout the session. The political instability in the country dented the investors’ confidence.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee plunged to all-time lowest level of 180.07 against the US dollar during the day – setting forth low in four days – smashing the investors’ confidence further. The rupee has set five all-time record lows against the American currency since last week.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 388.84 points, showing an intraday high of 44,187.00 points and a low of 43,798.16 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 66.44 points (-0.22 percent) to close at 29,930.25 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index shed 98.75 points (-0.45 percent) to close at 21,661.08 points.

A total of 335 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 110 closed up, shares of 202 closed down while shares of 23 companies remained unchanged. Out of 89 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 26 closed up and 60 closed down and three remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 88.00 million to 148.51 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index decreased by 30.78 million to 46.62 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 34,752 to 57,767, while the value traded decreased by Rs2.79 billion to Rs3 billion. Overall, market capitalisation decreased by Rs33.27 billion.

Among scrips, FlyingR1 topped the volumes with 36.23 million shares, followed by WTL (14.57 million) and TPLP (7.62 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included FlyingR1, WTL, TPLP, UNITY and KEL, which formed around 46 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, RMPL remained the top gainer and witnessed an increase of Rs300 (2.63 percent) per share, closing at Rs11,700. The runner-up was NESTLE, the share price of which climbed up by Rs131.25 (2.4 percent) to Rs5,600. UFPL remained the top loser in terms of rupee and witnessed a decrease of Rs299 (1.37 percent) per share, closing at Rs21,500, followed by SAPT, the share price of which declined by Rs65.85 (6.18 percent) to close at Rs999.22 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards south were oil & gas exploration companies (51 points), cement (22 points), power generation & distribution (21 points), technology & communication (19 points) and textile composite (17 points). The most points taken off the index were by TRG (21 points), HUBC (20 points), PPL (18 points), OGDC (13 points) and MCB (12 points).

The sectors taking the index towards north were food & personal care products (9 points), commercial banks (8 points), chemical and tobacco (2 points each) and glass & ceramics (one point). The most points added to the index were by UBL (11 points) followed by NESTLE and FFC (7 points each), SYS (6 points) and HBL (5 points).