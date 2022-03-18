PKR falls to 180.07 against USD as streak of new lows continues

Pakistani rupee continued its streak of setting new lows against the US dollar for the fourth straight day, breaching the psychological level of 180 on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs179.44 in the interbank market and closed at Rs180.07, shedding 63 paisas (-o.35 percent).

Earlier, the three all-time lowest levels of the rupee were 179.44, 179.22 and 178.98 against the US dollar, which were witnessed during the previous three days on Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday, respectively. Before this, the rupee set two all-time lowest levels of 178.61 and 178.63 against the US dollar during the last week.

The rupee witnessed a trading range of 82 paisas during the session, showing the intra-day high bid of 180.15 and low offer of 179.65. During the intra-day trading, the dollar hit the Rs180.24 level. Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 179.80/181 per dollar against 179/180 per dollar a day earlier.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, edged lower around 98.20 on Thursday. The index intensified the decline and dropped for the fourth consecutive session, as market participants continued to digest 0.25bps increase in the US interest rate and hope for a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine.

Overall, the rupee shed Rs1.56 against the American currency during the last four days, while the local unit devalued by Rs22.64 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs3.62 during the current year 2022.

According to experts, political instability in the country along with higher commodity prices in the global market has badly hit the stability of the rupee in the interbank. They said the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed commodity prices to their record historic high level. Given the rising commodity prices, the soaring import bill has badly hit the current account balance of Pakistan which created a spell of depreciation around the rupee. They said that higher dollar’s demand for oil payment may further deteriorate the rupee value.