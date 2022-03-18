Pak, China agree to execute ML-1 project on priority

Pakistan and China agreed on Thursday to execute the much awaited mega ML-1 railway up-gradation project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on priority basis. The agreement was reached at a virtual held meeting between CPEC Authority and National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) of China to follow up on the decisions taken during the recent visit of the Prime Minister to China. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and Director General NDRC co-chaired the meeting. The Ambassador of Pakistan in China also participated. The meeting decided that Pakistan Railways would immediately contact the National Railway Administration (NEA), to work out further details of the project. The NDRC Director General said that the relevant Chinese institutions were already taking the necessary actions to implement the understandings reached during the visit.













