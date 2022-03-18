Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Navios Constellation, Nord Mississippi, RT Star and Estia carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Electric Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile four more ships, MOL Genisis, Xin Hai Tong 10, Felicity and Al-Jasra carrying Containers, Coal, Furnace oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours. PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a Container vessel ‘Seamax Norwalk’ left the Port on Thursday morning, while another ship, ‘RT Star’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon. Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood 165,031 tonnes, comprising 119,265 tonnes imports cargo and 45,766 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,503 Containers (1,696 TEUs Imports and 1,807 TEUs export) was handled at the port. There 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Xin Hai Tong-10, Al-Jasar and MOL Gensis & another ship, Irenes Ray carrying Coal, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, EETL and QICT on Thursday.













