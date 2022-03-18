CPEC to enhance regional connectivity, trade: Dawood

More than 400 Chinese and Pakistani firms have attended the Sindh chapter of CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference organised by the Board of Investment (BoI) in Karachi.

Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced this in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “I am positive that CPEC will enhance regional connectivity and trade.”

The advisor said that reforms and policies adopted by the incumbent government are beginning to show substantial results and enabling Pakistan to transition from being a trading economy to a manufacturing economy.

He said that to explore sectoral opportunities under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Sindh, the BoI has organised the “CPEC B2B Industrial Cooperation Investment Conference” in Karachi, which focuses on information technology, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), pharmaceuticals, textiles, urban development, and automobiles.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Investment, in collaboration with the government of Sindh and Pakistan China Business and Investment Forum organised the “CPEC Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference” on Tuesday last. From Pakistani side, the Chairman and Minister of State, Board of Investment Muhammad Azfar Ahsan welcomed the investors and informed that through B2B initiatives under CPEC, Pakistan and China will foster the investment under the second phase of CPEC. The B2B Investment Conference also received the participation of the private sector and academia.