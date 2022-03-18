Manchester United’s Pogba reveals burglary ‘nightmare’

LONDON: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed his house was burgled during his club’s Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid while his children were asleep in their bedroom. Pogba discovered that he had been burgled just minutes after United lost to Atletico on Tuesday. He was stunned to learn of the break-in, which happened while his wife was at Old Trafford watching the match. “Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realised when our home was broken into and burglarised while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom,” he said on Wednesday. “The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from s something more valuable than anything we had in our home… our sense of safety and security.”













