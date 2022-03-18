Int’l Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2022 starts today

Islamabad: The 5th PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship will roll into action at Islamabad Golf Club from Friday (today).

A total of 89 lady golfers from all over Pakistan have registered for the three-day championship and they will be exhibiting their skills along with the golfers of Thailand and Qatar.

A few more teams were expected to participate in the event but due to Covid restrictions imposed in most of the countries, only two countries got the green signal to play in the tournament.

Before the start of the event, the players on Thursday played a practice round, followed by a briefing on the rules by Chief Referee Munnaza Shaheen, said Tournament Director Zeenat Ayesha.

Talking about the championship, Ayesha said: “Such international events are very encouraging for young girls entering the sport of golf.”

She thanked the sponsors for making it possible to hold the championship and also acknowledged the support extended by General (r) Mian Hilal Hussain.