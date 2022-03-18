Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson got her name branded on his skin

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are very much in love, displaying their affection publicly, despite rapper Kanye West’s continuous social media attack.

After making their relationship Instagram-official a few days ago, Kim talked more about her feelings and her equation with the comedian, on a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While the talk show host congratulated her on her new relationship, the SKIMS founder blushed and said she has more “cute” pictures of the two of them that she wanted to post, but didn’t, for fear of coming across as “desperate”.

“I guess it’s not official until you post… I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute.’ But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse’. I don’t know what the right thing to do is, like I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are,” the 41-year-old quipped.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians alum started dating the 28-year-old SNL star only recently, amid a heavy and messy divorce proceeding with Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.

While DeGeneres told her she sees “a whole different side” to her, Kim replied, “I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s like f**k it, just go for it. Find your happiness.’ I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”

She also talked about her boyfriend’s tattoos, sharing that Pete has “a few cute ones”, and there is particularly one that reads ‘Kim’. “That is actually a branding… Let me explain it – he wanted to do something that was really different.” She went on to explain that he has a few tattoos dedicated to her – “cutesy things” – including one that says, ‘My girl is a lawyer’.

But the one that reads ‘Kim’ is essentially a branding and not a tattoo. “So, like an iron thing went on to his body to brand ‘Kim’?” Ellen asked. “Yes,” the entrepreneur replied, adding that Pete does not want to get rid of it, or cover it, like one can do with tattoos.

The difference between a tattoo and a brand is that the latter is more like an “artistic scar”, which entails burning of the skin. Tattoo works on the surface of the skin and can be reversed, but branding is more permanent, states healthline.com. There are some dos and don’ts to follow before and after getting it done, including knowing exactly what it is that you want to brand on your body, and then taking care of it for the next few days like a burn wound.