Japanese schools abolish controversial dress code governing hairstyle and underwear colour

After facing immense pressure from students, controversial rules on hairstyles and underwear will be dropped at high schools run by Tokyo metropolitan government.

Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun cited official sources saying that almost 200 public high schools and other educational institutions will drop five regulations, including the one governing students to have black hair, from April.

Additionally, rules requiring students to wear underwear of a designated colour and a ban on the ‘two block’ hairstyle – long on top and short at the back and sides – will also be abolished. The changes in rules will come into effect at the start of the new academic year on April 1.

The move came after a survey conducted by Tokyo’s metropolitan board of education asked schools, students and parents, to review these rules. The survey, which was carried out last year at 240 schools, found that an overwhelming number of people in education find these rules outdated.

While rules asking students with naturally curly or non-black hair to submit proof of their natural hair will be abolished in some courses, some will continue to hold upon the request of students and parents.

Calling it “a major step forward”, Yuto Kitamura, a member of the Tokyo metropolitan board of education, said, “It is essential to respect an environment where students think proactively and make their own decisions.”

“Although a wonderful effort, it is regrettable it took so long,” another member, Kaori Yamaguchi, said. “Japanese people have been educated to believe that it is a virtue to simply abide by the rules. I hope this will be an opportunity for people to discuss what we should do to create a society where rules are observed in a manner convincing to everyone.”

In Japan, many schools have stringent regulations dictating the hair colour, accessories, makeup and uniforms of the students. Recently, certain schools banned female students from wearing their hair in ponytails as they fear that nape of their necks could “sexually excite” male students.