Aneela Murtaza issues legal notice alleging Sana Javed is ‘seeking publicity’

Following Omayr Waqar, stylist Aneela Murtaza has counter-filed a legal notice against Sana Javed, which alleges the actor is “seeking publicity” at the expense of Aneela.

Sana recently sent legal defamation notices to Manal Saleem, Omayr and Aneela.

Sharing the notice on her Instagram, Aneela wrote, “Responding to something completely unnecessary.” Omayr clapped for her in the comments section of her post.

In the notice to Sana’s legal team, Aneela’s legal team writes “The contents of paragraph 1 are unknown to our client. Hence, your client is put to strict proof of the same.” The notice adds, “The contents of paragraph 2 are vehemently denied in entirety as concocted, unsubstantiated and fallacious. Your client is put to strict proof of the same.”

The notice asserts that Aneela, at no point in time, had any kind of relationship with Manal, “not of any sort of friendship, nor as rivals, you state to be colluded against you. To clarify further, our client has no nexus of whatsoever nature with Ms Saleem.”

It assures that no innuendo or insinuation of any kind was ever made by Aneela, making Sana’s claim that “innuendos” have been targeted towards her, a “presumption of falseness”. It goes onto vehemently deny all contents of paragraph 3 of Sana’s legal notice as well, calling them “false, vexatious and distorted.”

The notice further points out that Aneela never made any oral or written statements about Sana. “Further, please note that as per Section 3 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002, in order to constitute the legal wrong of defamation, you need to prove that the statements were made by our client about your client.

However, you have no proof as our client never made any defamatory statements.”

Aneela’s legal team goes to vehemently deny paragraphs four and five of Sana’s notice too, adding, “allegations stated in your notice are nothing but stories of presumption and mere attempts to gain publicity. Our client shall not be coerced into the same and is ready to defend any and all such frivolous claims.”