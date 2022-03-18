Salman tells fans not to underestimate Shahrukh’s OTT venture

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday dropped a new ad that confirmed he was set to collaborate with an OTT giant and not launch his own streaming service.

While reacting to the news, Sultan Salman Khan turned cheerleader and got the timeline excited about the actor’s OTT app.

“Zindagi mein do cheezein kabhi underestimate mat karna – @iamsrk and his sense of humour,” Salman said after misinterpreting his friend’s Twitter post.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been away from the big screen since his last release ‘Zero’ in 2018, captioned the post “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.”