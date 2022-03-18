Sharmila Tagore seen with Jawaharlal Nehru in throwback pictures shared by Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan, who often shares pictures and videos of her family members on her Instagram account, has shared another rare gem from her mother Sharmila Tagore’s personal album.

Taking to the social media platform on Wednesday, Saba posted a video that included a series of pictures of Sharmila, including one that showed the actor with India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Saba wrote a sweet tribute for her mother alongside the video. She captioned it, “A STAR is Born…..! A child protégé…A Star. Proud of you! Wish you life’s best moments, always…Keep shining!”

The video started with a picture of Sharmila in her childhood looking at herself in the mirror. The second one showed her performing classical dance. There was also a picture of her with Jawaharlal Nehru where she appeared to pin a rose on his jacket. There were several pictures of her participating in plays in her younger days. There were also pictures from Sharmila’s acting days. One showed her getting ready in the makeup room with rollers in her hair. Another was a picture of her Filmfare cover shoot. The video received a lot of praise from Sharmila’s fans. “Mashallah,” one wrote, while another commented, “Bahot khoobsurat.” A fan wrote, “Old is always gold.” Another said, “Wow such amazing unseen photos!!”

Sharmila, known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema, was born into the famous Tagore family in 1944. She is distantly related to the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. She married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the titular Nawab of Pataudi and Bhopal and former captain of the Indian cricket team, on 27 December 1968. They had three children–Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, both of whom are actors and Saba, who is a jewellery designer. In 2013, Sharmila was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour for her contributions to the Indian culture through performing arts.