Inside Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash — Ananya, Shanaya, Gauri & others party hard

Bollywood’s legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan just turned a year older on Thursday. On this special occasion, Shweta has hosted a grand birthday bash, attended by the who’s who of B’Town. A few moments back, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures on the stories feature of the social media platform, thus giving us an inside glimpse of the party. In the photos, one can see Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Birthday girl Shweta Bachchan, along with Karan Johar and Sonali Bendre were seen too. Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan were in attendance as well. From the pictures, one can tell that Shweta has kept ‘white’ as the colour theme for her guests’ attires as they turned up in stunning outfits with different shades of white. Ananya looked quite alluring in a bodycon dress with noodle straps. Shanaya Kapoor looked beautiful in her white dress as well. Gauri Khan looked nothing less than a breath of fresh air in her outfit-of-the-night.













