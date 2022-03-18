Sindh vows to retaliate if governor’s rule imposed

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Thursday warned the federal government against imposing governor’s rule in his province, saying that the people will retaliate against the federal government if any unconstitutional move is made. “Let me categorically state that any unconstitutional move by the federal government to impose governor’s rule in Sindh, will provoke an unprecedented retaliation from the people of Sindh,” Shah wrote on Twitter. His statement comes after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he has advised the government to implement the governor’s rule in Sindh after the alleged horse-trading controversy. “On February 25, 2009, on the recommendation of the then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, the then president Asif Ali Zardari under Article 237 of the Constitution imposed governor rule in Punjab against the government of Shehbaz Sharif.

The governor rule has been imposed in Sindh province for three times until now,” Rashid said in a tweet. The minister said horse-trading was being carried out openly exposing the Sindh House. He said there was no other option than imposing governor rule in Sindh because the “Sindh government is openly violating the Constitution through horse-trading”. His statement came after PTI’s Raja Riaz and Malik Nawab Sher Waseer claimed that around 24 MNAs have been staying in the Sindh House. Moreover, a summary in view of the law and order situation in Sindh is being prepared in the Interior Ministry, said the sources.

A meeting has been called under the chairmanship of Rasheed, reviewing the current situation in Sindh which will be sent to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.