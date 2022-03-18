Opposition urges PM to step down ‘voluntarily’

Opposition leaders have urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down voluntarily, saying that he has “lost the majority” in the National Assembly after several ruling party lawmakers announced that they would not follow the party line in the no-trust vote against the premier, a private TV channel reported. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that MNAs have been threatened with violence, arrest and dire consequences if they take part in the no-confidence process. “Their lives, liberty and family are under threat. MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. He added that the PPP along with the joint opposition alliance, PDM, will do all it can to “protect the lawmakers” after disgruntled ruling party lawmaker Raja Riaz revealed that as many as 24 PTI MNAs were staying in the Sindh House in Islamabad due to “security concerns”.

“We will not show all our cards now. IA [InshaaAllah] a few friends will respond to IKs [PM Imran] accusations. More to come in the coming days. Out of respect to the OIC conference, we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. The government must not provoke us,” Bilawal said.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in a statement urged the premier to resign after several PTI MNAs came out in the open against the federal government.

“Today, Imran Khan has lost the moral legitimacy to run the government and the country. Clearly, the Imran Khan has no majority in the House,” he added.

He went on to say that PM Imran would be “shocked to know” names of federal ministers who he claimed are in contact with the opposition parties.

“One federal minister told me the prime minister is unaware of the gravity of the situation. PM [Imran] should step back in order to avoid political and constitutional crisis”, the PPP senator added

PML-N Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah expressing similar views called upon PM Imran to reign after “losing the support” of the majority of lawmakers in the lower house of parliament.

He said as of now only ruling dissident PTI MNAs have surfaced. “Three ministers are also coming out now… just don’t panic.”

Another senior leader of PML-N Khawaja Asif said PM Imran should prove the support of 172 MNAs in the house which is a “constitutional requirement”.

He added that opposition parties are all set to expel the premier from the “stadium”.