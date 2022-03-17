PPP says govt planning to ‘attack’ Sindh House

The PPP leadership Thursday claimed that after the police raided the Parliament Lodges last week, the government was planning to ambush the Sindh House, Islamabad, saying if anyone got hurt, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime will be responsible.

On Thursday, the Islamabad police raided the Parliament Lodges and arrested two JUI MNAs and several workers. However, the police later released them, as the JUI-F had announced a countrywide protest.

In a joint statement released by the PPP MNAs, including Abdul Qadir Patel, Agha Rafi, Javed Shah Jilani and others, it was stated that after the Islamabad police’s “barbaric attack” on Parliament Lodges, the MNAs requested the Sindh government to accommodate them in Sindh House, citing security reasons. “The lives of MNAs, including women members, are not safe as the PTI-led government is hell-bent on terrorism, therefore, we [MNAs] had requested the Sindh government to provide the Sindh police security, the statement said.

The PPP MNAs further stated that they had information that Imran Khan’s goons of ‘Tiger Force’ were planning to attack Sindh House.

“Therefore, if any PPP MNA or personal property is hurt, Imran Khan’s government will be responsible for this,” it said. On the other hand, speaking to a news channel, PPP’s senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar refuted PM’s statement about Sindh House and said the PM was used to leveling allegations against his rivals.

The PPP senator said that no one is hidden there. “Only our lawmakers are at the Sindh House, Islamabad,” he said. “It’s not the first time the PM leveled allegations as he has a long history of doing such things; however, it’s our right to take steps for the security of our parliamentarians,” he said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Swat, had lashed out at the opposition parties for buying PTI MNAs for the success of the no-trust motion. Imran Khan claimed that the opposition had started horse-trading to make their no-confidence motion successful.