Moonis Elahi in London on ‘politically important’ visit

Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Thursday reached the United Kingdom on a “politically important” visit, a private TV channel claimed quoting sources at the Islamabad International Airport. According to the reports, Elahi left for London on flight BA 260, adding that the minister will attend political meetings in London. The minister, while talking to a TV channel said that he has come to London on a private visit. He also said that he would inform the media if any political meetings take place, adding that he would return to Pakistan in three to four days.













