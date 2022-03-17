Gen Bajwa visits ASC Centre Nowshera

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Army Service Corps( ASC) Centre, Nowshera and appreciated contributions and logistic support of ASC both during peacetime and operation. Upon arrival, COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fathea for Martyrs, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release. The COAS pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Major General Usman Haq to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps. Large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.













