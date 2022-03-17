IHC accepts Gilani’s request for early hearing of his appeal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the plea of PPP’s leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani for early hearing of his appeal against Senate Chairman elections and fixed the Intra Court Appeal for March 28.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the decision.

Gilani’s Lawyer Farook H. Naek furnished arguments in the matter.

Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani had challenged rejection of his seven votes in Senate chairman elections.

Earlier, a single member bench had dismissed his plea and he had moved an ICA against the verdict.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till April 11, in an intra-court appeal in missing persons’ case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the federation against the decision of single member bench.

At the outset of hearing, the federation submitted the written arguments to the court in case of Mahira Sajid, the wife of a missing person. However, the court granted time to federation for submitting comments in Zainab Zaeem case.

The court instructed to share the copies of written answers to the lawyers of victim families.

Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadoon informed the court that the matter of missing persons would be placed before the cabinet in its next meeting. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till April 11.