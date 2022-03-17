Administrator warns playground encroachers of strict action

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has said Karachi will be made center of national and international sports activities and preparations for next year’s city marathon have also been started to make it a historic event of the city.

The Commissioner expressed these views while addressing a dinner hosted in his honor by the Karachi Basketball Association for organizing a successful city marathon event, said a news release on Thursday. Muhammad Iqbal Memon asked the encroachers to vacate the playgrounds voluntarily. He warned that city administration had decided to take stern action against the encroachers. Commissioner Karachi added that 3rd city marathon was a great success in which more than 15,000 athletes and people from different walks of life participated. He thanked the Karachiites for making it a successful event. He also appreciated the cooperation of print and electronic media and added that through positive and prominent coverage the soft image of Karachi city was projected to the world. The Commissioner said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah provided all possible assistance and patronage in organizing the city marathon.