CDA staff’s holidays suspended for OIC meeting

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) environment department staff will be available from March 19 to 23 to ensure arrangements for OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The staff’s holidays has been suspended to perform various tasks on the arrival of guests for 48th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to be held

from March 22-23, said its spokesman on Thursday. The workers will work in different shifts under the supervision of officers concerned.

Special teams were in the field to give city a festive look on the arrival of guests, an official of the authority told APP. Similarly, he said teams has been constituted to ensure cleanliness and sanitation across the city especially at the venue and on the route.

OIC is the second major international organization after the United Nations with 57 members from Islamic countries.

It was established in 1969 as the collective voice of the Islamic world and a guarantee to protect and defend their interests. The meeting of the OIC foreign ministers is held every year. The 47th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Islamic countries was hosted by Niger in the city of Niamey in November 2020. Islamabad hosted the 34th meeting in May 2007.